The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JUNE 28
Suspicious person: 46 Washington St., 10:01 a.m.
Disturbance: 1 Hilldale Ave., 11:01 a.m.
Rental dispute: 1 Water St., 3:27 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29
Breaking and entering: 58 Chadwick St., 10:16 a.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 163 Merrimack St., 11:35 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 215 Winter St., 11:40 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 23 S. Cogswell St., 11:59 a.m.
Identity theft: 125 Cedar St., 2:30 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 19 Brockton Ave., 3:06 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30
Suspicious person: South Elm Street, 4 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 30 Lancaster St., 11:39 a.m.
Animal incident: 2 Chipper Lane, 1:04 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 26 Thorndike St., 1:35 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 87 Casablanca Court, 5:02 p.m.
Tree/limb down: 11 Corliss Hill Road, 5:40 p.m.
Tree/limb down: Ferry Road, 6:49 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 37 Woodcock Ave., 8:50 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 1
Suspicious person: 69 Jackson St., 10:54 a.m.
Identity theft: 17 Forest Acres Drive, 1:03 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 4:35 p.m.
Road rage: Salem Street, 5:27 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian: 35 Washington St., 6:32 p.m.
