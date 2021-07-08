The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:

 

 

INCIDENTS

MONDAY, JUNE 28

Suspicious person: 46 Washington St., 10:01 a.m.

Disturbance: 1 Hilldale Ave., 11:01 a.m.

Rental dispute: 1 Water St., 3:27 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

Breaking and entering: 58 Chadwick St., 10:16 a.m.

Attempted breaking and entering: 163 Merrimack St., 11:35 a.m.

Motor vehicle crash: 215 Winter St., 11:40 a.m.

Neighbor dispute: 23 S. Cogswell St., 11:59 a.m.

Identity theft: 125 Cedar St., 2:30 p.m.

Assist Fire Department: 19 Brockton Ave., 3:06 p.m.

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

Suspicious person: South Elm Street, 4 a.m.

Breaking and entering: 30 Lancaster St., 11:39 a.m.

Animal incident: 2 Chipper Lane, 1:04 p.m.

Neighbor dispute: 26 Thorndike St., 1:35 p.m.

Neighbor dispute: 87 Casablanca Court, 5:02 p.m.

Tree/limb down: 11 Corliss Hill Road, 5:40 p.m.

Tree/limb down: Ferry Road, 6:49 p.m.

Assist Fire Department: 37 Woodcock Ave., 8:50 p.m.

 

THURSDAY, JULY 1

Suspicious person: 69 Jackson St., 10:54 a.m.

Identity theft: 17 Forest Acres Drive, 1:03 p.m.

Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 4:35 p.m.

Road rage: Salem Street, 5:27 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian: 35 Washington St., 6:32 p.m.

