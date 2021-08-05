The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JULY 26
Warrant arrest only
TUESDAY, JULY 27
David Brown, 53, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 30 Portland St., 3:04 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, JULY 30
Jose Ernesto Baez Jimenez, 31, of Lawrence, fentanyl trafficking and distribution of a Class B drug, 795 River St., 6:23 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Ryan Ricard, 33, of Lowell, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 26 Pilling St., 8:50 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Warrant arrest only
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, JULY 26
Suspicious person: 23 6th Ave., 8:36 a.m.
Disturbance: 689 Main St., 9:07 a.m.
Rental dispute: 87 Summer St., 9:33 a.m.
Stolen car: 49 Hancock St., 9:48 a.m.
Check larceny: 80 Chadwick St., 4:13 p.m.
Suspicious person: Bradford Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Structure fire: 8 Elm St., 8:49 p.m.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Motor vehicle crash: Shelley Road, 9:22 a.m.
Larceny: 16 Ashland St., 10:55 a.m.
Disturbance: 130 Main St., 12:12 p.m.
911 hang-up: 795 River St., 2:47 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 98 Essex St., 3:27 p.m.
Credit fraud: 117 Groveland St., 5:34 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash with bicycle: Primrose Street, 8:12 p.m.
Suspicious person: 79 Castle Road, 9:42 p.m.
Suspicious person: 117 Lincoln Ave., 11:38 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
Dumping/littering: 392 Brandy Brow Road, 11:39 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 6th Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 4 Leblanc St., 4:18 p.m.
911 hang-up: 140 Lincoln Ave., 4:19 p.m.
Loud music: 11 Bradford Ave., 9:26 p.m.
Noise complaint: 33 Rainbow Drive, 11:49 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
Disturbance: 14th Avenue, 1:25 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 99 Merrimack St., 5:53 p.m.
Suspicious person: Plug Pond, 9:17 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 58 Chadwick St., 9:32 p.m.
Suspicious person: 93 Lafayette Square, 10:29 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Grove Street, 10:50 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
911 hang-up: 68 Pecker St., 4:13 a.m.
Tree/limb down: 300 Middle Road, 5:46 a.m.
911 hang-up: 36 W. Meadow Road, 11:22 a.m.
Vandalism: 101 Montvale St., 12:24 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 12 Myles Standish Drive, 4:24 p.m.
911 hang-up: 965 Amesbury Road, 5:56 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Fountain Street, 10:55 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Noise complaint: 181 Washington St., 1:16 a.m.
911 hang-up: 965 Amesbury Road, 5:54 p.m.
Loud music: Lawrence Street, 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 73 Hilldale Ave., 9:10 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: Fountain Street, 10:55 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 40 Bellevue Ave., 11:16 p.m.
Suspicious person: 500 Crystal St., 11:42 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
Noise complaint: 19 S. Kimball St., 1:12 a.m.
Road rage: Portland Street, 2:17 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 68 S. Main St., 3:29 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 71 Laurel Ave., 4:01 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 106 Lafayette Square, 4:07 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 39 4th Ave. 6:39 p.m.
