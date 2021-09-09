The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 30
John Solorio, 53, 77 Bellevue Ave., OUI liquor, 5:53 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Warrant arrests only
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
Felipe Grimaldo, 35, of Fort Myers, Florida, OUI liquor (2nd offense), 795 River St., 8:42 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Nathan Pierce, 30, of Wakefield, possession of a Class A drug, 425 Lowell Ave., 5:27 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Warrant arrest only
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Warrant arrests only
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
No arrests
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
Warrant arrest only
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Suspicious person: 528 Washington St., 11:32 a.m.
Disturbance: 7 Myles Standish Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 474 Groveland St., 12:27 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 7 Lamoille Ave., 12:35 p.m.
Stolen car parts: 828 Amesbury Road, 12:44 p.m.
911 hang-up: 361 Washington St., 12:47 p.m.
Suspicious person: 10 Eastland Terrace, 1:46 p.m.
911 hang-up: 137 Monument St., 2:42 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 122 White St., 6:52 p.m.
Disturbance: 130 Washington St., 8:16 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 6 Highland Ave., 9:39 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 25 Winston Circle, 10 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 140 River St., 11:18 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Neighbor dispute: 13 Carrington Way, 10:38 a.m.
Suspicious person: Lawrence Street, 12:40 p.m.
Threats made: 127 How St., 12:44 p.m.
Animal loose: 8th Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 2 Castle Road, 6:39 p.m.
Disturbance: 5 Pilgrim Road, 6:48 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 8:05 p.m.
Suspicious person: 124 Washington St., 11:09 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
Loitering/disorderly: Brook Street, 6:38 a.m.
Disturbance: 514 Main St., 4:31 p.m.
Suspicious person: 3 Pearson St., 5:20 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 229 Lincoln Ave., 5:30 p.m.
911 hang-up: 63 Orchard Hill Road, 8:08 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Assist Fire Department: 376 Farrwood Drive, 12:31 a.m.
Larceny: 784 River St., 9:38 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 37 Woodcock Ave., 12:13 p.m.
Suspicious person: 425 Lowell Ave., 5:39 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Credit card fraud: 15 Ferry St., 6:39 a.m.
911 hang-up: 80 Wingate St., 7:26 a.m.
Leaving the scene of damage: 1 Park Way, 10:53 a.m.
911 hang-up: 140 Lincoln Ave., 11:38 a.m.
Rental dispute: 24 7th Ave., 12:39 p.m.
Threats made: 286 Broadway, 2:01 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 242 Broadway, 3:21 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 501 Hadley West Drive, 5:26 p.m.
Disturbance: 94 River St., 10:09 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Disturbance: 103 Washington St., 2:49 a.m.
911 hang-up: 12 Kenilworth Lane, 7:53 a.m.
Loud music: 24 Harrison St., 9:43 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Chadwick Street, 9:53 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 259 S. Main St., 11:51 a.m.
Rental dispute: 352 Primrose St., 12:11 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 120 Klondike Ave., 1:15 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 11 1/2 S. Summer St., 2:33 p.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 3:46 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 28 S. Spring St., 7:54 p.m.
Noise complaint: Middlesex Street, 7:55 p.m.
Noise complaint: 53 Casablanca Court, 9:20 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Suspicious person: 2 Buckingham Lane, 12:45 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 140 Lincoln Ave., 3:28 a.m.
Loud music: 6 Apple St., 3:37 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 849 Broadway, 12:36 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 1180 Main St., 12:53 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 40 S. Chestnut St., 6:12 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
Loud music: 75 Avco Road, 1:22 a.m.
911 hang-up: 53 Kenoza St., 12:31 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 93 High St., 1:58 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 91 Grove St., 7:11 p.m.
Noise complaint: Salem Street, 10:41 p.m.
Noise complaint: 37 Cedar St., 11:04 p.m.
