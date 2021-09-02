The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Jocarlin Guzman Pantaleon, 18, of Methuen, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 425 Lowell Ave., 3:51 a.m.
William Fuller, 56, of York, Maine, drug possession to distribute, 495 North, 6:42 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Brian Cassidy, 60, 22 Singingwood Drive, OUI liquor and lights violation, Ledge Road, 11:01 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Vagner Gomez, 21 Jeffrey Lane, operating with a suspended license, disguise to obstruct justice, miscellaneous equipment violation, Cherry Street, 11:46 p.m.
Cassandra Cabrera, 24, of Methuen, assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage and personal injury, and malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200, Wingate Street, 11 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Warrant arrest only
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Lasean Harrison, 20, homeless, larceny from person, 55 S. Main St., 10:11 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Paula Scatamacchia, 68, 15 Orchard Ave., OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 14 Coffin Ave., 1:15 a.m.
Nicholas Johnson, 31, 83 Cedar St., OUI liquor, Essex Street, 3:23 a.m.
Jared Spohr, 43, 11 E. Broadway, OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 277 Groveland St., 11:33 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Christopher Castillo, 22, of Lawrence, threat to commit a crime and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 187 Wilson St., 9:24 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 23
Noise complaint: 6 Highland Ave., 4:24 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 3 Card Ave., 10:22 a.m.
Credit fraud: 4 Summer St., 11:15 a.m.
Animal loose: Plug Pond, 11:19 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 19 Arch St., 11:49 a.m.
Animal incident: 25 Shelley Road, 4:45 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 502 Boxford Road, 4:51 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Loud music: 103 Washington St., 12:19 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 54 Chandler St., 7:29 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 374 Kenoza St., 9:58 a.m.
911 hang-up: 59 Jackson St., 5:23 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Threats made: 240 Essex St., 12:22 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 8 Highland Ave., 4:46 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 6 Highland Ave., 7:32 a.m.
Larceny: 400 Lowell Ave., 8:02 a.m.
Credit fraud: 14 S. Pleasant St., 8:40 a.m.
Rental dispute: 11 10th Ave., 12:53 p.m.
911 hang-up: 65 Kingsbury Ave., 1:31 p.m.
Larceny: 181 Washington St., 6:22 p.m.
Larceny: 181 Washington St., 7:11 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Neighbor dispute: 15 Central St., 11:57 a.m.
Animal loose: 125 Chadwick Road, 12:11 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 4 Summer St., 12:25 p.m.
Larceny: 66 Pecker St., 4:05 p.m.
911 hang-up: 257 Rosemont St., 4:53 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 134 Presidential Drive, 8:34 p.m.
Animal bite: 181 Washington St., 9:14 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
911 hang-up: 5 Westchester Drive, 8:43 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 375 Washington St., 9:32 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 180 Water St., 11:35 a.m.
Shoplifting: 66 Hilldale Ave., 11:44 a.m.
Suspicious person: 2 York St., 12:20 p.m.
Assault: 2 Water St., 8:42 p.m.
Stolen car: 30 High St., 9:09 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Neighbor dispute: 8:55 a.m.
Loud music: 44 Merrimack St., 12:34 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 8 S. Warren St., 1:29 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 277 Groveland St., 8:56 p.m.
Shots fired: Rail Trail, 9:38 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Noise complaint: 45 Locust St., 12:09 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 25 Locust St., 6:10 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 36 Leyland Ave., 8:42 a.m.
911 hang-up: 101 Hilldale Ave., 9:52 a.m.
Suspicious person: 416 Primrose St., 9:16 p.m.
