The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Antonio Medeiros, 37, 28 Lafayette Square, disorderly conduct and drinking in public, 73 White St., 2:44 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Jon Kobosky, 36, 45 Locust St., larceny over $1,200, 48 Moore St., 12:50 p.m.
Jose Espiritu, 27, 40 Nichols St., operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and miscellaneous equipment violation, Broadway, 8:19 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Warrant arrest only
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Susan Gregory, 61, 15 S. Warren St., OUI liquor, 114 Washington St., 12:08 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Bryan Guzman, 23, of Lawrence, OUI liquor, 143 Grove St., 6:14 a.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Joshua Allen, 33, 57 Auburn St., assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, 57 Auburn St., 8:49 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, AUG. 2
Suspicious person: 62 Pilling St., 2:15 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 34 Emerson St., 7:11 a.m.
Rental dispute: 17 Brockton Ave., 12:07 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 17 Keeley St., 1:46 p.m.
Unwanted person: 73 White St., 2:24 p.m.
Stolen car: Dexter Street, 11:03 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Suspicious person: 11 James Ave., 10:49 a.m.
Disturbance: 140 Lincoln Ave., 11:29 a.m.
Suspicious person: 48 Moore St., 11:58 a.m.
911 hang-up: 116 Summer St., 3:43 p.m.
Disturbance: 73 White St., 5:48 p.m.
911 hang-up: Nichols Street, 8:13 p.m.
911 hang-up: 53 Summer St., 9:42 p.m.
911 hang-up: 53 Summer St., 10:57 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
Check larceny: 1001 Hilldale Ave., 9:55 a.m.
Credit fraud: 551 Salem St., 12:21 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 628 Main St., 12:32 p.m.
Disturbance: 56 S. Central St., 4:54 p.m.
Suspicious person: 16 Ashland St., 10:16 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Noise complaint: 5th Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 126 Lawrence Road, 8:21 a.m.
Suspicious person: 22 Phoenix Row, 11:57 a.m.
Rental dispute: 181 Washington St., 1:41 p.m.
Credit fraud: 83 Arlington St., 5:48 p.m.
Disturbance: 21 Wingate St., 6:20 p.m.
Fire: 68 Pecker St., 10:44 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Suspicious person: Plug Pond, 3:26 a.m.
Property damage: 75 Elm St., 9:14 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 13 Ashland St., 9:50 a.m.
911 hang-up: 1 Park Way, 9:55 a.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Motor vehicle crash: 284 Winter St., 2:21 a.m.
911 hang-up: 35 Computer Drive, 12:44 p.m.
Suspicious person: 12 Washington Square, 5:37 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
Neighbor dispute: 68 Marsh Ave., 1:35 p.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 210 Summer St., 4:32 p.m.
Threats made: 376 Farrwood Drive, 7:37 p.m.
