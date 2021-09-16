Tilton libraries receive donation
The Tilton School recently received a $500 donation in memory of Lindsey Beth Goldstein from her grandparents, William and Joann Simes, her uncle David, Auntie Beth (Tilton teacher Beth Perry) and cousins, Connor and Austin Perry. Tilton staff will select books to add to the libraries at the Lower and Upper schools, and in classroom library read aloud sections. Labels will be placed in the books in memory of Goldstein, a social worker for the Department of Children and Families who volunteered her time at Emmaus House as a GED teacher and was also a writing center tutor. In these roles she supported children and families at the Tilton and across Haverhill.
Firefighters get soaked for a good cause
Members of the Haverhill Fire Department Local 1011 raised about $8,500 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. From Sept. 4-6, firefighters at the Water Street station collected donations in boots and for a donation of $20 you could turn a fire hose on a firefighter and soak them. For more than 50 years, Haverhill firefighters have volunteered their time each Labor Day weekend to raise money for the MDA.
Halloween is coming
Get ready for your dose of “Creature at The Bates Motel!” — https://youtu.be/iQrjvc3lMCM. As the only singer ever to film a music video at The Bates Motel, Haverhill native Brian Evans made history. Approved by the Alfred Hitchcock Estate and Universal Studios, the video plays in nightclubs around the world, and features comedian Carrot Top.
Good luck!
Haverhill’s Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford has left the building. He’s the new town clerk for the town of West Newbury, where he replaced Mike McCarron, who retired.
As Haverhill’s assistant city clerk, Blatchford served as election administrator for 21 precincts and more than 60,000 residents. He recruited, trained and supervised election staff members; implemented the largest vote-by-mail program in the city’s history; and supervised all post-election processes — all while functioning under COVID-19 safety protocols.
Have a sweet treat
As a way to thank its employees for their efforts to prepare the campuses for the fall semester, Northern Essex Community College arranged for the Cupcake City Van to park behind the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus on Wednesday. Next week, on Sept. 22, it will be parked behind the Haffner-Fournier Education Center on Amesbury Street on the Lawrence campus between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Employees are encouraged to share pictures on social media with the hashtag #NECC-SweetTreat.
