The place for lobsters
If you're in the Hampton Beach area and you're looking to bring home some freshly caught lobsters, stop by Smitty's State Pier Lobster Pound, which is run by Haverhill Health Nurse Mary Connolly. She's open from May to October, on Fridays from noon to about 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is the fifth year Connolly has been operating the lobster shack, which is located just north of the Hampton Bridge, at the end of a line of small businesses located just after the ramp down to the pier. Parking is free.
To mask or not to mask
School officials say they are still sorting out the new rules on masking that were recently announced by state education officials. Apparently, non-vaccinated students who are 12 and under will need masks, but officials are still sorting out what to do with older students.
It's muster time at the Garrison House
The Duston-Dustin Garrison House on Hilldale Avenue is planning to hold its first Colonial exhibition of historic militia, known as a muster, featuring Benjamin Church's Company (1675) and The Action Minutemen (1775). The event, which sounds like fun, is Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
To run or not to run, that is the question
City Councilor Colin LePage has everyone scratching their heads. He took out nomination papers for mayor and City Council, but has until mid-August to decide which job he wants to run for. He can only be on one ballot. If he does decide to run for mayor, it will trigger a preliminary election between him, newcomer Guy Cooper, and incumbent James Fiorentini, as only two people can be on the November ballot for mayor.
A crowd is forming
Should City Councilor Colin LePage decide to run for mayor instead of council, it will open a third seat on the council in addition to those seats being sought by incumbents. Longtime councilors William Macek and Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien opted not to run.
There's a crowd lining up that includes 11 challengers for seats on the City Council. The Lamplighter imagines that the incumbents will have quite a fight ahead of them to retain their seats. There will be no need for a preliminary election.
For School Committee, three incumbents will be facing two newcomers.
