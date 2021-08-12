Haverhill runner won gold in 1964 Tokyo Olympics
Speaking of the Olympics that have been taking place in Tokyo, the 1964 summer Olympics also took place in Tokyo, where Haverhill native Gerald "Gerry" Ashworth won a gold medal. Ashworth ran the second leg of the gold medal performance of the American 4 x 100 meter relay team, which set a new world record at the time. Paul Drayton, Richard Stebbins and Robert "Bullet Bob" Hayes ran the other legs. Ashworth lives in Cape Neddick, Maine.
Interesting fact
Hayes was an Olympic gold medalist sprinter who became an American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys (for 11 seasons). He was called The World's Fastest Human after the 1964 Olympics and is the only athlete to win both an Olympic gold medal and a Super Bowl ring.
Kimball Tavern still for sale
The Lamplighter has noticed that Kimball Tavern across from the Bradford Common has been on the market for more than two years and still no sale.
The building is on the market for $599,000. According to the public library's Special Collection's Department, the oldest part of the house (left front) is circa 1690. It acquired its present shape around the 1790s when it became a tavern. Bradford College acquired it in 1967 and restored it to its 1800s state.
The bitcoin craze
One Cedar Street resident who has been following the bitcoin craze was recently quoted as saying "bitcoin is surely the future" now that many big retailers and other businesses are on board and accepting it as collateral. There are even ATM machines where you can buy bitcoins as well as sell them for cash.
Tagging be gone
A shout out to the Essex County Sheriff's Department graffiti removal crew for the fine work they did removing unsightly tagging from the railroad underpass at Cove Road and Rainbow Drive in Ward Hill.
Tree time
The city's tree warden has been plenty busy this summer between taking down trees and planting new ones. He's been straight out.
Summer cleaning
The Lamplighter has noticed an increase in the amount of free stuff that people have been leaving by the curb this summer. Items seen left at the curb include couches and chairs, which eventually are hauled away.
Three vacancies, count 'em
Local political pundits say they can't remember the last time there were three vacant seats on the city council. As a matter of fact, they can't remember a time when there were two vacancies. Only time will tell if an infusion of new blood will prove positive for the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.