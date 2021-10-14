More firefighters needed?
The Lamplighter found it curious that at a recent City Council hearing on a proposed 113-unit development at the former Friend’s Landing site on Water Street, a representative from the fire department said another fire truck with a full compliment of new firefighters would be needed if the project materialized. The curious part is the Water Street fire station is adjacent to the site.
Whose agenda item is it?
Vitriol was in the air during the Sept. 28 City Council meeting when Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua was accused of putting an item on the agenda that another councilor had either put on or was about to. The agenda is always set by the council president, not by individual councilors.
Nice fireworks display
The fireworks display that capped off the recent River Ruckus drew crowds of people who lined up along the Bradford Rail Trail. They said the show was spectacular.
Yet another development?
The rumor mill has it that another city eatery may be sold to a developer similar to the one that has purchased the DiBurro’s Function Facility in Ward Hill.
Changes coming?
Word is some significant changes are coming to the White’s Corner area and the Basiliere Bridge.
Missing traffic signs
A citizen who appeared before the council at its Sept. 28 meeting noted there is a missing U-turn sign and no-left-turn sign at the end of Carleton Street where it meets Broadway. Evidently one of the many car crashes in this area wiped out the signs and they were never replaced. The council referred the issue to its traffic and safety committee but the Lamplighter wonders why the council didn’t request new signage from the DPW and why police didn’t request the same after the crashes?
Outdoor dining on tap
The new Bradford Brewhouse at the site of the former Kelly’s Pub on South Main Street in Bradford will have a large outdoor dining area at the rear of the building. The Lamplighter saw at least five picnic tables with room for more adjacent to the McDonald’s parking lot.
Goodbye dumpster
The city’s health department was finally able to have the dumpster removed from Railroad Square that had been located in the right of way for Moulton Way for years.
