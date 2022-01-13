Keep your powder dry
The historic 1845 powder house on Golden Hill was wrapped by the city’s DPW to keep the rain and snow out. The city’s Community Development office has applied for a grant to repair the structure. “We had to be sure the gunpowder was dry,” quipped Deputy Tree Warden Neil Kelleher. The cylindrical brick turret-like structure was, in fact, once use to store gunpowder.
Bidding goodbye to Raff’s
The Lamplighter is sad to learn that G Raff’s on Groveland Street has closed. Owner Mary Rafferty cited a lack of available workers. It leaves a void as there are no other full breakfast spots in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.
A sad loss
The Lamplighter’s heart is heavy with sadness at the loss of Pentucket Kiwanis Club President Phil Banks, who died Dec. 29 after a two-week battle with COVID. He was just 59. Club members say it was the first time in memory for any service club in the city to lose a sitting president and that during his short term in office he showed great compassion for kids in the community by helping to clean the Swasey Field play area. He also supported the Coats for Kids program that provided winter coats to kids in need at the Tilton School, where he was a custodian, as well as kids in need at other schools.
City Council leery of money request
Members of the AmVets and VFW on Primrose Street recently went to the mayor to ask for money to help pay their bills. When the mayor asked them to explain in detail what they needed the money for, they went to the City Council to enlist its support. Veterans said they need money for operating expenses, but did not explain what expenses or how they got into a jam with their finances. The council expressed its support but seemed leery of the request, as it should be for any request for money.
Welcome President Tim Jordan
Speaking about the City Council. The agenda for the first council meeting of the year was pretty short and the meeting lasted about an hour. Former Council President Melinda Barrett arranged for a brief agenda as a way to welcome new Council President Tim Jordan and allow him time to get accustomed to his new duties.
