Time for a change
Demolishing buildings seems to be all the rage in the area lately. The electric substation on Walnut Street no longer exists. The back building at Settler's Antiques in Georgetown is gone. The old Knights of Columbus building behind the China Blossom restaurant in North Andover is also gone.
The biggest teardown of them all
The biggest teardown of them all is that 75% of the old Western Electric building on Route 125 is gone and will make way for an Amazon warehouse. Former Western Electric workers are lamenting the loss of the building where many spent most of their working lives, made lifelong friends, met their spouses, socialized, celebrated births and birthdays and graduations and grieved the loss of loved ones.
Tipping your waiter/waitress
With many restaurants short-handed, waiters and waitresses appear to have their hands full and are working harder than ever while cashiers, floor managers and other personnel are helping to clear tables or serve meals as needed. The Lamplighter encourages tipping, especially for those who are working so hard to make their customers happy.
Trout stocking
More than 65,000 trout will be stocked in Massachusetts waters starting in mid-September. One local body of water to be stocked is Lake Saltonstall, known locally as Plug Pond. When stocking begins, locations will be updated daily on a map you can find online at www.mass.gov/service-details/trout-stocking-report.
Hello moose
Peter Carbone of Haverhill was vacationing in the Bartlett, New Hampshire area recently when he encountered a moose. Carbone went on a walk along an old logging trail off of Route 302 and was nearing Bear Notch Road. He said he was looking down so as to not trip on a rock or a rut and when he came around a bend he looked up and a moose was no more than 20 yards away. He said he stopped in his tracks but the moose refused to move and just stared at him. Just to be on the safe side, Carbone cautiously turned around and walked the other way.
