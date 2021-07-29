To serve and protect
Congratulations are in order for Haverhill Police Department members Wayne Tracy, Nicholas Brown and Michael Shinners, who were all promoted during a ceremony last week at City Hall. Tracy was elevated to captain from his previous role as lieutenant, Brown went from sergeant to lieutenant and Shinners assumed the role of sergeant.
Nice renovations
If you happen by the former Lizio house on Salem Street, you might have noticed a much-needed transformation is taking place. Word is a family member is renovating the house that was built around 1906. Also on Salem Street, the former Willet house that was built around 1900 is being renovated by retired Police Officer John Arahovites, who is returning the house to its former grandeur.
Counting down the days
The Lamplighter can hardly wait for STACKD, the new restaurant coming downtown in the former Lasting Room space from the people behind Mexican eatery STUFT. So far, craft sandwiches, beer, cider and boozy milkshakes are on the menu listed on the restaurant's website. Word is they're also hiring: Employees who are "obsessed with getting the perfect pic of (a) meal" and "enjoy delivering a killer customer experience" are welcome to apply at feedmestackd.com.
No left turn means no left turn
Police continue to hand out tickets to drivers who are taking illegal left turns out of the Dunkin' Donuts on Route 125 near the Ward Hill Connector. The Lamplighter was in the area recently and noticed a string of vehicles exiting the shop's parking lot, one after another, all making illegal left turns onto Route 125 heading into Haverhill, despite multiple warning signs. It's a wild guess, but police could likely hand out tickets all day long if they were there long enough.
Hold off on a charter commission
Mayor James Fiorentini says he does not support the formation of a charter commission until the city has a mix of ward and at-large councilors -- which has become a hot issue of discussion now that a civil rights lawyer group is threatening to sue the city. He said a new council with this kind of makeup would be the one to call for a charter commission, which would study making changes to how the city operates. A city charter defines the organization, powers, functions and essential procedures of city government.
Fiorentini said he also does not support weakening the powers of the mayor, as he said some councilors have proposed.
