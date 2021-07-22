Change sunset to sunrise
Signs noting the operating hours for the Meadow Brook Conservation Area and Millvale Reservoir caught the attention of one resident, who posted an image on social media. The signs are located at the pumping station at the reservoir and at the Middle Road and East Broadway entrances to the conservation area display incorrect wording. They read, "Park closed 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunset." Mayor James Fiorentini said he has ordered the signs replaced with the correct wording, "... to 1/2 hour before sunrise." Apparently the signs have been in place for a long time but no one ever talked about the error in public until recently.
Scanning though history
Interested in Haverhill history? Go online to https://haverhill.pastperfectonline.com, where you can spend hours viewing historical images of people, places, events and other things. The Senter Digital Archive contains thousands of images, of which the originals are stored in files in the library's Special Collections Department. Using the Senter collection brings this vast collection into your home. You can also order copies of images, which will be sent to you without watermarks, although there may be a fee involved.
Pizza and sub shop now open for business
Mediterranean Pizza and Subs recently opened their new shop in Bradford. They are located in the former Chick's Roast Beef, across from the Bradford Post Office in Central Square. Sky Dragon Chinese restaurant in the square was closed for a few weeks, but has reopened.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it
The Lamplighter was not a fan of the new All Star game home run derby format. The split screen on TV and the announcers were not always in sync with what was happening and the entire event was too drawn out and confusing. The old adage applies here: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Yet more housing?
The Lamplighter noticed a large parcel of land on Forest Street has been excavated. Most likely for another housing project?
All in for DiZoglio
The Lamplighter heard that Conservation Commission member Ralph Basiliere, who also serves as Chairman of the Vietnam Memorial Commission, is all in for State Sen. Diana DiZoglio's bid for state auditor. Apparently, DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Basiliere have been working together on veterans issues and Merrimack River concerns as well as issues of transparency in government. Basiliere has long-standing relationships with prominent veterans organizations all along the Mass Pike from Brighton to Pittsfield. He and DiZoglio recently toured the Soldier On veterans home and the Brighton Marine veterans home, both in Brighton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.