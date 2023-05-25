Who’s got the bigger staff?
When it comes to the size of their staff, it’s no contest between Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena’s nine staff members and Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini’s three staff members.
DePena has Octavien Spanner, senior advisor; William Castro, chief of staff; Claudia Hoyos, executive assistant; Néstor Castillo, director of communications, and mayoral assistants Julio Mejía, Thelma Gómez, Paola Pérez, Tomás Michel and Agello Núñez. Fiorentini gets the job done with just Shawn Regan, communications director; Lisa Yarid Ferry, executive assistant, and Christine Lindberg, chief of staff. The Lamplighter has to wonder what’s happening in DePena’s office that he requires three times the staff as Fiorentini. Stay tuned for more news about happenings in DePena’s office.
A new restaurant perhaps?
Look for a popular Bradford restaurant to be moving into the building that formerly housed Krueger Flatbread and Olivia’s on Essex Street, which up until the time they closed were very popular as well. The Eagle-Tribune had reported in February that the two adjoining Essex Street restaurants owned and operated by the same family appeared to have closed their doors for good. Their closing resulted in a lot of speculation on social media as to why they closed so suddenly.
Vietnam Memorial upgrade
The city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission received a $10,000 grant with help from former State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who is now State Auditor. The commission, headed by Ralph Basiliere, used the money to purchase outdoor lighting for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mill Brook Park that will be installed next month and also to purchase landscape supplies to improve the looks of the park with new shrubs and perennial flowers. Also planned is the installation of granite stepping stones behind the flag pole for better access. Basiliere is also implementing an aggressive street tree maintenance program that will include regular watering and fertilizing of 38 trees and replacing bark mulch around the trees with more nutrient-rich composted leaf beds.
His luck has changed since joining Exchange
Ralph Basiliere of Haverhill, who joined the Exchange Club of Haverhill one year ago this week, is on a lucky streak. He’s won three Exchange Club lunchtime 50/50 raffles, which amount to about $11 each, which he donated to the waitstaff. He also won the grand prize at last year’s Christmas raffle of $250 worth of lottery scratch tickets, which netted him $60. He donated that back to the club. He won a centerpiece at the club’s St. Patrick’s Day Rick Barry breakfast and also won two gift baskets at a recent district conference in Portland, Maine. One basket was filled with chocolates, seaglass art and Christmas ornaments, and the other was filled with liquor, chocolates and cookies.
