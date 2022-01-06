What are we voting on?
As we enter the new year and have a new City Council president, let’s hope that when it’s time to vote on a motion made by a councilor, the president will clearly reiterate that motion before a vote is taken. Often, a discussion about an agenda item can last an hour or longer and the audience as well as some councilors can lose track of what the vote is for.
While they’re at it
The Lamplighter wishes that City Council members would refrain from chiming in on every single topic of discussion, one councilor after another like a whack-a-mole game. All of the chatter tends to drag down council meetings. Sometimes less is more.
Hello turtles
The week before Christmas, members of the city’s Conservation Commission visited Whittier Vo-Tech to see the two Blanding’s Turtles students are raising. The turtles, named Pinky and Shelldon, will be returned to the state in the spring and will be released back into the wild, where they will be tracked and monitored by the state as they are considered one of the most endangered turtles in the Northeast. “This is the kind of project the commission encourages,” said commission member and spokesman Ralph Basiliere.
Congrats Harry Gigliotti
Local boxer Harry Gigliotti made history when he competed in the first ever Triller Fight Club “Triad Combat” match in the history of sports. Traditional boxers, like Gigliotti, as well as MMA fighters, battled it out inside a triangular ring on Nov. 27 at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas. The event was broadcast nationwide on Pay-Per-View. Gigliotti fought in the featherweight division against MMA fighter Jacob Thrall and won by split decision after five, two-minute rounds. Good job Harry!
She’s a baking champ
Congratulations to Renee (Ouellette) Terry of Amesbury. She recently won a Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge.
Terry owns and operates her Sweet Cheeks by Renee bakery out of her home where she specializes in custom cookies and cakes. She grew up in Haverhill and her grandfather was Dr. Paul Rodriguez.
More digging?
In the “just wondering” department, the Bradford Shell station was completely renovated this past summer but now the front of the building is being dug up again. What’s happening there?
Kazmiera Marina sold
Word is Randy Bennett sold Kazmiera Marina on Coffin Avenue to a Groveland man. It was formerly known as Slavit’s Marina and was run by William J. “Captain Red” Slavit from 1950 to 1996, when it became Kazmiera Marina.
Commented
