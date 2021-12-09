See the Santa Parade
If you missed the 57th annual VFW Santa Parade, you can now watch it online at HC Media at haverhillcommunitytv.org.
Friends Landing
The developer who is proposing to build 113 rental units at 85 Water St., the site of the former Friend’s Landing night club, has withdrawn his request for a special permit, without prejudice, meaning, the developer can return to the council with a revised plan at any time.
When the past meets the future
The Pentucket Bank building that was just demolished was the only building left standing in that parcel of Merrimack Street during urban renewal of the 1970s that prevented the widening of Merrimack Street in that area. The current Pentucket Bank at the corner of Merrimack and Main streets is now being eyed for possible demolition to finally allow for a wider street as part of the Goecke parking garage redevelopment proposal. A new bank might be built there but set back from the street.
Good food
Word is that Michael’s Function Hall put on a good meal when it hosted a recent gathering of nearly 300 people. The food was well received and gets two thumbs up.
Excellent fried clams
The Lamplighter was informed that a party of three who recently went to Park Lunch in Newburyport split a $50 order of fried clams, paying $17 a piece and judging the clams as being worth every penny. The price of seafood has skyrocketed over the past year, but when it’s good, it’s good.
Remembering old clubs
The Lamplighter was walking past the now-closed Liberty Club, an Italian club on River Street, and noticed a sign saying the club was established in 1925. The Lamplighter also remembers the former Lithuanian Gedymino Club, which once stood at the corner of River and Margin streets, across from the old Jaffarian’s Volvo and Toyota. The club was founded in 1910 to help members find jobs and housing, as well as friends. Today the club maintains the Lithuanian Cemetery off Montvale Street in Bradford and supports various charitable causes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.