Welcome back Brown & Gold
Congrats to students at Haverhill High School for reviving the hard copy edition of the Brown & Gold Newspaper, which was originally launched in 1930 as a way for students to spread school-wide news. Journalism teacher Cody Kucker revived the paper in 2015, then it went digital in 2018. The December issue was the first hard copy since then and will be an insert in the Haverhill Gazette on the second Thursday of each month.
Leaf and grass disposal
You can drop off grass and leaves at the highway yard on Primrose Street Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You will need a day pass or an annual pass.
Congrats to Angel Wills
Kudos to Mayor James Fiorentini for hiring a highly qualified woman to lead the city’s finance department. Angel Wills, Amesbury’s Chief Financial Officer since 2019, will become Haverhill’s new CFO and auditor. She begins her new job in January on a part-time basis while transitioning from her current job. She is the first woman to hold Haverhill’s top finance job and will succeed longtime Haverhill CFO and Auditor Charles “Chuck” Benevento, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Joyful Ladle is no more
The Joyful Ladle at Trinity Church, 26 White St., recently closed after serving meals to those in need for 30 years. The community will miss it for sure.
Joyce Jennings of Trinity had been co-leading it for a couple of years. Most of the other volunteers were from other Haverhill churches, mainly the First Baptist Church, although other congregations participated over the years.
Move along
Why are there so many Consentino School building options? It staggers the imagination that a whopping 21 options were discussed during a recent public meeting at the school.
