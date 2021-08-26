Longest Table posed a challenge for chefs
The Longest Table event that was supposed to be held in the middle of downtown Wingate Street on the night of Aug. 19 had to be moved to under a giant tent at the Bradford Country Club because of the recent rains.
The move presented a bigger than usual challenge to chefs from more than a dozen participating restaurants who had to transport their food to Bradford.
Hall of fame coach
What local sports coach is in the Newburyport Sports Hall of Fame? Answer in next week's Gazette.
Bruin great
The next time you are inside Krueger Flatbread restaurant on Essex Street, look to your right as you enter the building and you'll notice a tribute to retired Boston Bruins great Johnny Bucyk. A large autographed jersey with several pictures of Bucyk in action with the Bruins are on display. It's a nice tribute to the "Chief," who in 2017 was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.
Better luck next time
Word is a group from a local Italian club that begins with the letter "G" that makes their annual journey to Saratoga Race Track in New York resulted in no big winners but plenty of laughs over the course of their recent weekend trip.
Goodbye summer concerts
The free concert series on the Bradford Common recently concluded, much to the disappointment of many who've enjoyed these Friday night concerts. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy free music in the great outdoors. A shout out to organizer and performer Paul Prue and to the First Church of Christ, which sponsored the series.
Math correction please
A recent Lamp Post item talking about highway speeders indicated vehicles should stay one car length away from the vehicle in front for every 10 mph traveled, which at 70 mph would equal seven car lengths, not 10. Math was never the Lamplighter's strong point.
Rain rain please just go away
This summer, lots of golf league matches and softball games were rained out so often that even the makeup matches and games are getting rained out too.
