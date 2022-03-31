Loud music has arrived
As the weather warms, police are being kept busy responding to many complaints of loud music. The complaints seem to increase every year around this time. The Lamplighter suggests using wireless earbuds, which have greatly come down in price.
Dumping trash
The Lamplighter is dismayed that someone would dump a box of ceramic wall tiles at the corner of Route 110 (Amesbury Road) and Middle Road, next to the sign for Turkey Hill Farm. Also, someone left a five-gallon container of some substance beneath the highway overpass on Middle Road a few weeks ago and it’s still there.
Let me speak
City Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua expressed his frustration during the March 22 City Council meeting during a discussion about changing one of its rules.
Bevilacqua had suggested the council president vote first instead of last, however, the council’s administrative and finance subcommittee which had previously reviewed his suggestion decided no change was needed.
When Bevilacqua attempted to discuss his idea, Council President Timothy Jordan curtailed his talk saying it didn’t seem needed given the subcommittee’s recommendation.
“Have the minutes reflect madam clerk that the councilors cannot speak at a council meeting,” Bevilacqua quipped.
Welcome citizen!
For what is believed to be the first time in the Haverhill Rotary Club’s 108 year history a newly minted United States citizen in the person of Michel van Ravestyn led the club in the Pledge of Allegiance. During the club’s recent lunch meeting, the Belgium-born professional photographer and owner of the Foto Factory in Washington Square told Rotarians how he came to the United States. Poignant is the fact that Van Ravestyn’s father was a member of the Rotary Club in Belgium and a member of Rotary International.
Rookie of the Year
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce held its annual business awards breakfast March 11 and named Gerald Schiavoni as its Rookie of the Year. Schiavoni was recognized for his new business, Five Point Strategies, a community-focused consulting firm that specializes in digital media and marketing. His new company stemmed from a local Facebook group, Merrimack Valley Eats, which highlighted a growing need for professional content creation in the restaurant space.
“We strive to help companies find their voice when it comes to how they communicate and grow their own network of follower,” he said. Five Point Strategies is located in the Harbor Place building and can be contacted at 978-361-2459.
Commented
