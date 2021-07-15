Lunch with a local legend
While vacationing recently, one Haverhill resident enjoyed a lunch with one of the city's former premier athletes, Toney Pendleton, who now resides in New Jersey. His performances on the football field, baseball diamond, and track events were legendary in the '70s!
Looking for love
Eagle-eyed Hillies flipping TV channels recently may have seen former Haverhill High School baseball player Joshua Goldstein on the new season of the CBS reality series "Love Island," currently filming in Hawaii. Goldstein, a captain on the Southern New Hampshire University baseball team, is among 12 men and women between the ages of 23 and 28 vying for love and $100,000, which goes to the winning couple.
Local at the ready?
The Lamplighter hears the disaster response organization Team Rubicon is courting Ralph Basiliere as a possible communications officer for its regional efforts. Known as a disciplined spokesman with success in mixing veterans skills with local assets, Basiliere would be commanded by fellow Conservation Commissioner Fred Clark.
Condolences
The Lamplighter was saddened to learn of the recent death of Richard "Richie" Vinci Jr., who owned and operated the Sewing Center on River Street for more than 41 years. The Lamplighter visited his shop several times over the last 10 years to have multiple sewing machines repaired. Vinci knew sewing machines inside and out and could tell you exactly what was wrong based on a machine's symptoms. A visit to his shop was always met with friendly conversation as Vinci was as chatty as them come. During football season, he would drop by the Garibaldi Club on Washington Street to watch games with the guys.
What's happening?
There seems to be some activity at the former Subway sandwich shop located in the small plaza next to Academy Plaza in Bradford. The Lamplighter isn't sure what's going on, but all of the shop's signs are gone and the windows are blacked out. Decades ago it was the site of Rex potato chips then Vallings Beauty Supply.
