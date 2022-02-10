Thanks for the flags
The city’s four metal boxes used for disposing of old U.S. flags have been getting a lot of use lately. Covanta Energy sponsors a box at the Citizens Center and one in front of Covanta at the western end of the Ward Hill Connector. A Covanta employee recently emptied the box at the Citizens Center, which contained 26 flags, and the box at Covanta, which the public can access and which contained 17 flags.
Patrick Driscoll, owner of the Driscoll Funeral Home on South Main Street in Bradford sponsors a flag drop-off box located in front of his funeral home and the American Legion sponsors a box in front of the Legion at 1314 Main St. Members of the public can drop off flags at any of the four locations.
What’s that motion?
The City Council continues to vote on motions without articulating those motions before they vote. A perfect example is when the council voted 7-2 last week on a special permit to allow a local businessman to transform the former VFW building on Kenoza Avenue into apartments. The council president did announce a motion to place conditions on the permit, but then called for a vote on the “original” motion, which if anyone had tuned in late or lost track of the conversation would have no idea as to what that motion was.
Take a ride
Take a ride by the old Boxboard factory in Bradford and you will see piles of old concrete and rocks along with several pieces of heavy equipment. The Lamplighter remembers when the factory whistle would blow at 7 a.m., at noon to mark lunch and again at 5 p.m. for supper.
Nice apartments
The new apartments above Olivia’s and Krueger’s restaurants on Essex Street are said to be going for $2,000 a month. Word is that half of them are already rented. The tenants will not have to go very far for a meal and a drink!
To tow or not to tow
The Lamplighter watched the snow being cleared from the downtown after the snow storm that hit the city the last weekend in January. Cars that were illegally parked in a posted no parking zones were not towed, causing the plows to have to go around them. Why put up signs indicating no parking when you aren’t going to enforce the rules?
Commented
