A group of locals who take an annual trip to Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, were unable to make it last year due to COVID-19. Word is that now the pandemic has eased up, they are chomping at the bit to make this year's trip.
Time to expand?
Look for a local golf club to expand its function business. With pent-up demand for venues to hold events and the possible closing at the end of the year of DiBurro's, it would appear to be an opportune time to create more space for larger events.
Paying it forward
Tickets for the first annual Jordan Rankin Memorial Golf Tournament at the Bradford Country Club July 23 are already sold out, but the Rankin family is asking Hillies to honor Jordan, the 17-year-old Haverhill High School senior who was killed in a tragic car crash in 2018, to honor her memory by donating canned goods to the Sacred Hearts food pantry any time this summer.
Haverhill's heroine
The Lamplighter hears City Public Heath Nurse Mary Connolly was lauded by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women at a recent ceremony in Boston. She was nominated for the honor by state Rep. Andy Vargas. “Mary represents the best that Haverhill has to offer," Vargas says of the city's health shepherd. "She has been a guardian angel to countless residents thorough this pandemic. She stepped up in a major way when our city and community needed her most. It was my honor to nominate her."
Lunch and learn
School may be out for summer, but Haverhill Promise wants to keep students reading. Every Friday starting at noon, kids 18 and under can receive a free lunch and attend a one-hour literacy session presented by a community partner. Three literacy lunches will run simultaneously at Hunking and Consentino School (outdoors) and at the Haverhill YMCA (indoors with a swim option).
