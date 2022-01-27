Talking about the glory days
Spotted in Haverhill recently was former Haverhill High running standout Toney Pendleton, class of 1973, who has resided in New Jersey for many years.
Pendleton was home to visit friends and family and was spotted at the Crescent Yacht Club taking in the music. He recently retired as a high school teacher and he and a few of his cohorts reminisced about the “glory days” at Haverhill High, where Pendleton was the All-State long jump champ (21-11.5). At UMass Amherst he went 23-0.25 and 9.6 in the 100 yards.
Order your fishing and hunting licenses online
MassWildlife has made it easier to order your fishing or hunting licenses online. They have a new and more user-friendly portal, which you can find at https://massfishhunt.mass.gov. The site lists all license types and fees, tells you where to fish and hunt, and has information as to who needs a license as well as information about learning to fish and hunt. Good job MassWildlife!
Goodbye Andy
School officials are remaining mum on the departure of Andy Polanco, who had been serving as a community liaison between the school and the Spanish community as well as a night school staff member at Haverhill High School. According to School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, Polanco resigned from Haverhill Public Schools on Dec. 23, 2021.
Drawn to cycling
Every time the Lamplighter passes by Riverside Cycle, located at the corner of Ginty Boulevard and Mill Street, there are several cars in the parking lot and people inside shopping for bicycles or accessories such as helmets, which were not even a thing several decades ago but are now highly recommended for adults and required for kids.
Fix those sidewalks
During the recent online public forum on the Little River Dam removal and river restoration project, Brook Street resident Ann Spire said the sidewalks that run down to Hilldale Avenue across from Cashman Field are a walking hazard. Cashman’s is adjacent to Little River.
When she asked if repairs could be made as part of the river project, Mayor James Fiorentini, who was listening to the conversation, sent a text message asking her to contact him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.