Long-awaited Fire Department report due
The City Council recently asked the mayor’s office for a copy of a detailed report on the Fire Department’s needs and requirements by Feb. 1 to give members time to digest the information prior to an expected presentation at the council’s Feb. 14 meeting.
The mayor’s new chief of staff, Christine Lindberg, said she worried that giving a draft of the report to the council before a final version is released is not a good idea as details in the draft report are likely to change.
“Once that information is out there you cannot un-ring that bell,” she said. Councilor Catherine Rogers noted that the report is nearly 100 days overdue and that the council was supposed to be informed of its progress, but wasn’t.
Is it time for a raise?
At the Feb. 7 city council meeting, Councilor Catherine Rogers asked for an update on the formation of a committee to evaluate the salaries of the mayor, councilors and school committee members. Stay tuned for what may happen next.
Hometown Heroes banner program to return
Haverhill Exchange Club members Jennifer Matthews and Thea Tsagaris recently gained permission from the City Council to hold the club’s Hometown Heroes veterans banner program for its third year. Matthews said the program began with 75 banners in year one, grew to about 160 last year, which should be equaled this year. Tsagaris said it costs $250 to sponsor a banner and that submissions run from Feb. 15 to April 1. It’s first-come, first-served, she said. Visit haverhillexchangeclub.com.
Social media, where rumors spread
A rumor was recently spread on a popular Facebook food site that the Phoenician Restaurant in Haverhill is closing. In response, the restaurant owner had to nip the rumor in the bud before it damaged his business.
“It has been over 20 years since we first opened our doors and during this time I have never felt the need to respond to a single social media comment until now,” said Phoenician owner Bassam Geha. “Recently, a rumor has been circulating that our restaurant will be closed. We want to clarify that this is strictly a rumor and not a fact. We kindly request that readers voice their comments and state them as hearsay rather than as facts, since rumors like this could hurt not only our business, but any other restaurant that’s talked about in that manner.”
Tree revival
During a recent snow storm, one vehicle traveling down Mill Street lost control and collided with one of the thornless honey locust trees in White’s Park that were planted a few years ago. The tree, which was leaning over, was pulled back into position by Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, who cares for the planted trees in and around White’s Park and Mill Brook Park, which is across the street. Basiliere checked with an urban forester with the Department of Conservation and Recreation, who staked the tree and expects it will survive.
