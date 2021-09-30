Nice mums!
The little traffic island at the southern end of Gale Park is looking mighty fine. City Councilor Thomas Sullivan, who cares for the island, recently planted 60 red and white mums, which he paid for out of his own pockets. Sullivan said he was hoping to include blue mums, but he could not find any of the right size.
You go girl
Boogie-woogie pianist and vocalist Veronica Lewis of Haverhill is currently on tour. She’s performing Oct, 8 in South Burlington, Vermont, on Oct. 23 in Holyoke, on Nov. 11 in Wilmington Delaware, and on Nov. 18 in Fall River. Read all about it at www.veronicalewis.com.
Goodbye Skateland
After 70 years in operation, Skateland is closing its doors to make way for a large housing development. Sunday, Oct. 10, will be its last day in operation. Originally opened in 1951 by Atillio Carbone and his brother Aldo, the rink went through several subsequent owners, with the most recent owner, Marc Pyche, having operated the rink for the past 28 years.
Keep them laughing
Mayor James Fiorentini had the crowd laughing during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mayors and Managers Breakfast Forum held on Sept. 22 at DiBurro’s. He said that while giving his state of the city speech, the microphone went out. “Finally we got the mic fixed and I said, is this any better? “Joe Bevilacqua jumped up and said, “it ain’t any better, mayor, but it’s a hell of a lot louder.”
A visit to the doctor’s office
Also during the chamber’s breakfast forum, Fiorentini talked about a visit to his doctor’s office, where he chatted with an 82-year-old woman in the reception area. Fiorentini said the woman’s husband came out of the doctor’s office and said, “Mary, the doctor wants to know if we still have intercourse.” The woman responded, “I told you a hundred times, we have Blue Cross.”
Welcome Rockingham Gift Shop
There’s a new country store that opened in the former flag store located between Supercuts and Lens Doctors in Plaistow. Called Rockingham Candy & Gifts, the shop carries a mix of items including fudge, truffles and others kinds of chocolates, as well as Stonewall Kitchen products, gourmet foods, jewelry, mugs, metaphysical supplies, seasonal decorations, personalized ornaments, puzzles, scents and a whole lot more. Visit online at rockinghamcandyandgifts.com.
Commented
