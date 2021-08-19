One heck of an agenda
The Aug. 10 City Council agenda was a whopper. It amounted to 544 pages, which is more than a standard pack of 500 sheets of printer paper. The bulk of the agenda involved a lot of details about a large ground mounted solar array planned for 1050 Hilldale Ave.
Smooth riding
Drivers have commented about some of the many streets being repaved this summer. New surfaces in the eastern part of the city that have been paved recently include sections of Kenoza Street, Gile Street, Golden Hill Avenue and Boardman Street. Other streets across the city are being repaved as well.
Goodbye and good luck!
By all accounts, Assistant City Clerk James Blatchford of Lawrence has done a superb job in his role at City Hall since being hired a little over a year and a half ago. Sadly, Blatchford is leaving Haverhill for another job. His last day is Aug. 27. The city is looking to hire a new assistant city clerk. The job pays between $50,942 to $59,559 per year and the closing date for applications was Aug. 9.
Nice lines
The Lamplighter noticed that the city recently painted yellow lines in an effort to prevent drivers from parking at or near corners in non-designated parking spaces. The new lines seem to be a good idea to prevent vehicles from encroaching on corners.
We're the Average White Band
During a discussion at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting about ward and district councilors and how Haverhill has no minority representation on the council, Councilor John Michitson referred to the council as the "Average White Band." Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien reminded Michitson that there were no women in the Average White Band, which is a Scottish funk and R&B band that had a number of hits between 1974 and 1980.
Tailgating is all the rage
The Lamplighter continues to be amazed at the number of vehicles traveling south on Interstate 495 each morning and how the majority are traveling at 70 mph and are following at a distance of just a few car lengths. According to the Lamplighter's driving instructor from decades ago, to avoid a collision you need to maintain a distance of one car length for every 10 mph of speed. So at 70 mph, you should be 10 car lengths away from the car in front of you else you risk colliding in the event of slowed or stopped traffic.
