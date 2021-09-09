Young People's Theatre to perform Shakespeare   

METHUEN — In a departure from its usual summer performances of Gilbert and Sullivan musicals, The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will present William Shakespeare’s, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
A comedy filled with romance, mischievous fairies and love potions, performances are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. in the Methuen Memorial Music Hall at 192 Broadway.
The theatre group is celebrating its 36th year this year.
The show features 20 young thespians in grades 4 to 11 from throughout the Merrimack Valley who’ve been practicing two days a week since June 10.
The show is directed by retired Haverhill High School drama director Joseph Gori of Plaistow, New Hampshire, and Ben Hellman of Newton, New Hampshire. Sets are by retired Haverhill High art teacher Susan Blim.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under (plus service fee) and are available at the door or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5203893.
Masks may be required. For more information visit www.mmmh.org or email methuenyoungpeoplestheatre@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.