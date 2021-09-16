We still remember why this day is important.
The pain and chaos of Sept. 11, 2001 are still lodged in our consciousness, still present even 20 years later. The images repeated again and again on our TV screens, at once in slow motion and at full volume. The wondering if we knew anyone in the towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, or on a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The deep worry and, yes, terror as we struggled to contact loved ones in the hours and days after the attack. The fear that another attack was imminent.
We knew life had changed, that nearly 3,000 people had died in the largest terror attack in history, but we had yet to grasp just how thoroughly our collective and personal course had been altered.
Now, 20 years later, Sept. 11 is sliding into history. An entire generation of Americans born after the attacks is reaching adulthood. For them, Sept. 11 is a calendar event, not an emotional one, in the same way we recognize the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as a turning point for our country without truly considering its effect on the lives of every American.
To be sure, the Sept. 11 attacks changed us as a country in ways both profound and banal. We take off our shoes in airports and toss out all but the tiniest bottles of shampoo before boarding a plane. We think nothing of turning over our privacy to the government, letting it track our whereabouts, our finances, our internet search histories. We put our hands to our ears as military jets fly over Fenway Park on Red Sox opening day.
And we continue to confront the U.S. Global War on Terror, which has included more than 85 countries and seen more than 7,000 service members lose their lives, along with almost 400,000 civilians in countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan.
Yet amid the thousands of observances across the country, the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley this weekend, it is the personal stories that still resonate.
Adam Curcuru was in his freshman biology class at St. John’s Prep in Danvers when the first planes hit the World Trade Center.
“I had no idea how that single incident would change the entire direction of my whole life,” the Gloucester resident told reporter Sean Horgan. At 19, he joined the U.S. Marines, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan before becoming the city’s veterans services director.
Miles Schlichte’s voice still breaks when he talks of the time he spent at Ground Zero with the Massachusetts Task Force 1 FEMA team immediately after the attacks. The elite urban search and rescue team spent eight days among the rubble without finding a single survivor.
“There was nothing to rescue, nothing to find,” said the now-retired Gloucester firefighter. “Those people were vaporized.”
The story of Sept. 11, 2001, is also the story of Johanny Rosario, the 25-year-old U.S. Marine sergeant killed last month in Afghanistan, one of the last Americans to die in a war that began when Al Qaeda hijacked four planes on the East Coast. On Saturday, 20 years after that attack, Rosario’s body will be returned to her hometown of Lawrence. Friends and family there remember her as warm, empathetic and caring, traits that served her well overseas, where she offered comfort and aid to the countless Afghan women and children fleeing the advance of the Taliban. She volunteered for that final mission.
“She was just the best person,” said her sister, Rosalinda Rosario. “She was my hero, the hero of Lawrence, a hero who died helping people.”
In another 20 years, we will still remember the Sept. 11 attacks, much in the same way we still recall the sacrifices of those who gave their lives on the beaches of Normandy 77 years ago. But we must still remember the individual stories, of a teenager inspired to act, of a firefighter digging during chaos, of a Marine whose last act was to comfort those in need.
