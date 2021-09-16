The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Patty Savage, 50, 47 Rosemont St., unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unregistered motor vehicle, 389 Main St., 5:50 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Frederick Marmo, 40, 127 How St., defacing property, 29 Middlesex St., 8:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
No arrests
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Elina Fantauzzi, 21, 2 Cypress St., OUI liquor, 103 Washington St., 2:34 a.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Jonathan Hernandez, 29, of Lawrence, OUI liquor, uninsured motor vehicle/trailer and unregistered motor vehicle/trailer, Broadway, 1:27 a.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Juan Corniel, 22, 133 Portland St., disturbing the peace, 100 Bank Road, 6:22 p.m.
INCIDENTS
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Suspicious person: 73 Fountain St., 1:21 a.m.
Disturbance: 168 Old Ferry Road, 8:45 a.m.
Tagging: 173 S. Elm St., 9:23 a.m.
Identity theft: 15 Shawmut Ave., 9:57 a.m.
Vandalism: 2 Railroad Square, 12:44 p.m.
Rental dispute: 38 North St., 12:50 p.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 81 Winter St., 2:57 p.m.
911 hang-up: 126 Klondike Ave., 6:32 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 133 Hilldave Ave., 7:15 p.m.
Disturbance: 240 Essex St., 8:40 p.m.
Suspicious person: 125 Salem St., 10:08 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 94 Broadway, 11:52 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Loud music: 120 Gale Ave., 12:10 a.m.
Disturbance: 145 S. Pleasant St., 12:12 a.m.
Animal incident: Rail Trail, 8:06 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 100 Locust St., 12:14 p.m.
Rental dispute: 62 16th Ave., 12:32 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 146 Essex St., 12:34 p.m.
Disturbance: 20 S. Prospect St., 3:04 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 25 Shelley Road, 3:42 p.m.
Animal incident: 2 Water St., 4:44 p.m.
911 hang-up: 15 Nichols St., 5:15 p.m.
Vandalism: 29 Middlesex St., 7:48 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Carleton Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Suspicious person: 99 Main St., 10:06 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Suspicious person: Plug Pond, 2:03 a.m.
Larceny: 37 Garden St., 12:08 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 115 Amesbury Line Road, 2:24 p.m.
Disturbance: 7 Rose St., 10:01 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Motor vehicle crash: 103 Washington St., 2:01 a.m.
911 hang-up: 55 Hamilton Ave., 4:55 a.m.
Suspicious person: 106 Bank Road, 10:40 a.m.
911 hang-up: 58 Brickett Lane, 1:04 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 212 Wilson St., 3:51 p.m.
Disturbance: 203 Webster St., 4:05 p.m.
Animal incident: 62 Bellevue Ave., 4:43 p.m.
Suspicious person: 319 Groveland St., 8:16 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
911 hang-up: 81 Kenoza Ave., 11:39 a.m.
Road rage: Ledge Road, 12:38 p.m.
Stolen bike: 70 6th Ave., 1:35 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 40 Newcomb St., 1:59 p.m.
Animal incident: 77 River St., 6:12 p.m.
Leaving the scene of damage: 40 Cedar St., 6:42 p.m.
Suspicious person: 58 S. Chestnut St., 10:12 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 25 Stelyani Drive, 10:24 p.m.
Loud music: 30 Lancaster St., 10:41 p.m.
Noise complaint: 28 Casablanca Court, 11:16 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Attempted breaking and entering: 216 Monument St., 3:35 a.m.
Tree/limb down: Briarwood Road, 6:56 a.m.
Vandalism: 26 Standish Road, 8:23 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 44 Merrimack St., 2:47 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 106 Kenoza Ave., 9:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.