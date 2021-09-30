The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Sheryl Hume, 64, 361 Farrwood Drive, OUI second offense, 21 Park St., 1:17 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Shana Ward, 34, 16 Ford St., OUI drugs & serious injury, possession of a Class E drug, possession of a Class C drug, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and alcohol from an open container, 416 Primrose St., 2:16 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Warrant arrests only
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
No arrests
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Raphael Demeira, 27, 35 4th Ave., OUI liquor and alcohol from an open container, Grand View Road, 10:10 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
911 hang-up: 6 Gove St., 4:08 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 37 Woodcock Ave., 7:28 a.m.
Stolen car: 34 Woodcock Ave., 7:54 a.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 712 Hilldale Ave., 12:32 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 43 Granite St., 12:45 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 35 Computer Drive, 12:56 p.m.
911 hang-up: 58 Brickett Lane, 3:32 p.m.
Rental dispute: 6 Kimball St., 7:06 p.m.
911 hang-up: 92 Temple St., 7:40 p.m.
Suspicious person: 79 Castle Road, 9:50 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 416 Primrose St., 11:50 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
911 hang-up: 4 Baldwin St., 6:03 a.m.
911 hang-up: 137 Monument St., 10:57 a.m.
Fireworks complaint: Douglas Street, 8:17 p.m.
Disturbance: 39 S. Main St., 10:29 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Suspicious person: View Street, 12:24 a.m.
Noise complaint: 118 Cogswell St., 8:38 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 1 Ashland St., 9:25 a.m.
911 hang-up: 150 Boardman St., 10:01 a.m.
Identity theft: 14 Westland Terrace, 1:17 p.m.
Noise complaint: 81 Winter St., 4:12 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 94 Broadway, 11:19 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Property damage: 687 S. Main St., 10:08 a.m.
Loud music: 170 Main St., 5:50 p.m.
911 hang-up: 621 S. Main St., 6:44 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: Marshall Street, 6:55 p.m.
Loud music: 170 Main St., 10:35 p.m.
Suspicious person: 1 Hilldale Ave., 11:05 p.m.
Suspicious person: 1 Hilldale Ave., 11:42 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Loitering/disorderly: 14th Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: South Elm Street, 8:39 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 37 Cedar St., 11:32 a.m.
Animal incident: 117 Lincoln Ave., 12:27 p.m.
911 hang-up: 52 Greenough St., 3:33 p.m.
Fire: 39 High St., 4:35 p.m.
Suspicious person: Amesbury Road, 7:29 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Breaking and entering: 11 Munroe St., 9:14 a.m.
Road rage: 6 Strawberry Lane: 2:41 p.m.
Disturbance: 786 River St., 5:14 p.m.
911 hang-up: 120 Washington St., 5:23 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 120 Linwood St., 8:23 p.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 96 Cosgwell St., 8:24 p.m.
Suspicious person: Basiliere Bridge, 8:39 p.m.
Structure fire: 26 W. Meadow Road, 10:53 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Animal loose: Middle Road, 6:52 a.m.
911 hang-up: 376 Farrwood Drive, 12:01 a.m.
Structure fire: 101 N. Broadway, 2 p.m.
Suspicious person: 79 Castle Road, 10:33 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.