The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Nathaniel Ciardielli, 28, Nashua, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, 40 Bailey Blvd., 5:24 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Jackson Driscoll, 21, 11 West Pine St., Plaistow, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, attempt to commit a crime (two counts), Lake Street, 12:23 p.m.
Stephanie Lapierre, 27, 29 Heath St., Newton, N.H., operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, 380 River St., 11:28 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
Alejandra Fermin, 36, 181 Washington St., disturbing the peace, 181 Washington St., 5:36 a.m.
Carla Fermin, 35, 67 Memorial Circle, Andover, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly, disturbing the peace, 181 Washington St., 5:18 a.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
No arrests
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Warrant arrests only
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
Warrant arrests only
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Albert Peguero, 26, 11 Lawrence St., Lawrence, assault with a dangerous weapon, disguise to obstruct justice, failure to identify himself, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 1259 River St., 1:49 a.m.
Jade Winchell, 30, Wells, Maine, fentanyl trafficking, possession of a Class A drug, Route 110 at I-495 north, 9:48 p.m.
Jade Hussey, Alton, New Hampshire, fentanyl trafficking, marked lanes violation, Route 110 at I-495 north, 9:58 p.m.
Anthony Lesperance, 31, Sanford, Maine, fentanyl trafficking, Route 110 at I-495 north, 10 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Nepomuceno Nunez, 66, 43 6th Ave., operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, Mill Street, 1:37 a.m.
Angel Ortega, 25, 14 Freeman St., operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, leaving the scene of property damage, driving with a revoked license, 205 River St., 12:50 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
John Viselli, 23, 4 West Circle, Salem, N.H., trespassing, 103 Washington St., 12:33 a.m.
Vanessa Veloz, 22, Chelmsford, operating under the influence of liquor, 63 S. Main St., 2:02 a.m.
Joseph Perrotti, 34, 92 Farrwood Drive, distributing a Class A drug, 40 Bailey Blvd., 2:06 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Warrant arrests only
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Benny Willis, 71, Melrose, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation, marked lanes violation, Kingsbury Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
David Childs, 45, 41 Bridge St., Salem, N.H., operating under the influence of liquor, reckless operation, operating with a suspended license, indecent exposure, assault and battery on a police officer, Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
James Thompson, 27, 37 Cedar St., assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, 37 Cedar St., 7:11 p.m.
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 240 Whittier Road, 5:42 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 5 Mitchell Barrett Lane, 2:37 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Main Street, 5:37 p.m.
Larceny: 9 Orchard St., 7:59 p.m.
Loud music: 234 Water St., 9:20 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 19 Arch St., 10:45 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Motor vehicle accident: 765 Main St., 11:04 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 147 Locust St.. 11:14 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 238 River St., 11:29 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Boston Road, 12:33 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 150 Water St., 12:46 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 496 Kenoza St., 4:18 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 52 Brook St., 6:10 p.m.
Tagging: 15 Hilldale Ave., 7 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1201 Main St., 8:29 p.m.
Property damage: 262 Primrose St., 11:03 p.m.
Loud music: 178 Hilldale Ave., 11:31 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
Neighbor dispute: 13 Carrington Way, 12:57 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Cushing Avenue, 7:39 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: 259 Main St., 8:43 a.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 7 Arlington St., 11:11 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 817 Main St., 12:50 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 39 S. Main St., 1 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 635 West Lowell Ave., 2:35 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 285 Lincoln Ave., 2:39 p.m.
Loud music: 21 Dustin Ave., 10:43 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 380 River St., 10:58 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
Motor vehicle vandalized: 191 Farrwood Drive, 2:28 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1433 Hilldale Ave., 6:09 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 29 Ellen St., 8:33 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 69 Whittier Road, 9:52 p.m.
Robbery: 323 Main St., 11:40 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
Motor vehicle accident: 125 River St., 8:41 a.m.
Larceny: 65 Franklin St., 9:49 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 153 Broadway, 10:29 a.m.
Larceny: 25 Shelley Road, 3:02 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 280 Main St., 6:36 p.m.
Rental dispute: 76 Russell St., 9:51 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Loud music: 526 Hadley West Drive, 1:28 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 179 Rosemont St., 12:48 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 786 River St., 9:20 p.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 279 Groveland St., 10:45 p.m.
Noise complaint: 170 Washington St., 11:57 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
Motor vehicle accident: Hilldale Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
Road rage: 91 Beach St. 5:43 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 46 Vernon St., 7:46 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Dead/injured animal: 1287 Main St.. 4:22 a.m.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle: 61 Brown St., 5:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 810 Hilldale Ave.. 6:46 a.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 28 Victor St.. 7:42 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 13 Forest St., 6:18 p.m.
Dumping/littering: 31 Ashland St., 6:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: 56 River St., 6:55 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 600 Primrose St., 8:03 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 150 Lafayette Square, 8:27 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Rental dispute: 105 Winter St., 8:49 a.m.
Dwelling fire: 45 Green St., 9:19 a.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 1 Columbia Park, 9:53 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 205 River St., 10:07 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Broadway, 5:40 p.m.
Loud music: 480 S. Main St., 8:23 p.m.
Structure fire: 348 Concord St., 10:25 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
Motor vehicle accident: 143 Broadway, 6:27 a.m.
Unwanted person: 16 Ashland St., 8:05 a.m.
Unwanted person: 101 Merrimack St., 12:41 p.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 43 North St., 1:02 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 864 Broadway, 5:16 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 31 Cedar St., 6:46 p.m.
Shots fired: 75 Clement Court, 7:10 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Maxwell Street, 7:32 p.m.
Loud music: 98 Essex St., 9:40 p.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 401 Amesbury Road, 11:22 p.m.
Unwanted person: 401 Lowell Ave., 11:18 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 175 Hilldale Ave., 11:36 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 160 Merrimack St., 11:56 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Noise complaint: 9 Forest Acres Drive, 1:12 a.m.
Noise complaint: 570 Hadley West Drive, 2:42 a.m.
Loud music: 54 Arch St., 3:41 a.m.
Larceny auto parts: 25 Standish Road, 3:57 p.m.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2
Unwanted person: 25 Marsh Ave., 1:20 a.m.
Breaking and entering a building: 85 Plaistow Road, 8:21 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 52 Brook St., 9:25 a.m.
Motor vehicle larceny: 310 Main St., 1:29 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 37 Wilson St., 8:40 p.m.
Loud music: 45 Locust St. 10:41 p.m.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
Noise complaint: 46 S. Main St., 5:20 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 15 Orchard Ave., 7:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 237 Lincoln Ave., 2:37 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Granville Street, 4:57 p.m.
Disturbance: 37 Cedar St., 5:42 p.m.
Unwanted person: 94 River St., 6:51 p.m.
Larceny: 98 Old Ferry Road, 7:19 p.m.
Property damaged: 445 S. Main St., 10:20 p.m.
Loud music, 562 Main St., 10:54 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.