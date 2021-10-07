The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Gianni Moreno, 18, of Methuen, fugitive from justice, 5 Vine St., 12:18a.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Jonathan Abraham, 24, of Methuen, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, texting while driving, OUI drugs, possession to distribute a Class C drug and possession to distribute a Class D drug, 2 Winchester St., 2:17p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Warrant arrest only
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Addiel Reyes, 20, of Amesbury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 8:25p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
No arrests
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
No arrests
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Eddie Santiago, 29, 81 Fountain St., OUI liquor (2nd offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Hilldale Avenue, 1a.m.
Felix Arias, 31, of Lawrence, disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 11:03p.m.
Luis Colon, 30, 494 Main St., disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 10:36p.m.
Manuel Diaz, 28, of Lawrence, disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 9:44p.m.
Jose Marte-Valdez, 30, 78 Washington Ave., disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 8:22p.m.
Daniel Sanchez, 28, of Lawrence, disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 9:12p.m.
Josiah Torres, 26, of Lawrence, disturbing the peace, 35 Computer Drive, 9:22p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Neighbor dispute: 12 Myles Standish Drive, 7:59a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 16 Ashland St. 9:58a.m.
Suspicious person: 285 Washington St., 10:11a.m.
911 hang-up: 119 Freemont St., 12:30p.m.
Shoplifting: 2 Washington St., 2:08p.m.
Motor vehicle crash with bicycle: 6 High St., 3:37p.m.
Credit fraud: 146 Lake St., 4:26p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 7 Myles Standish Drive, 9:38p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 21 S. Central St., 8:29a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 31 Cedar St., 8:46a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 2 Winchester St., 11:23a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 25 Washington Square, 1:13p.m.
Credit fraud: 25 Railroad Square, 5:45p.m.
Assault: 12 Washington Square, 6:07p.m.
Shoplifting: 15 Hilldale Ave., 6:23p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 367 S. Main St., 8:48p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Suspicious person: 1 Germain Ave., 10a.m.
Loud music: High Street, 12:47p.m.
Vandalism: 822 Hilldale Ave., 1:05p.m.
911 hang-up: 182 Presidential Drive, 2:31p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 120 Bellevue Ave., 5:50p.m.
Animal incident: 6 Concordia Drive, 6:08p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 16 Tremont St., 8:40p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Suspicious person: 130 Morgan Drive, 12:49a.m.
Disturbance: 16 Ashland St., 9:47a.m.
Rental dispute: 7 Abbott St., 12:01p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Mill Street, 2:56p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Leaving the scene of damage: 37 Sherman Ave., 8:21a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 402 S. Main St., 3:41p.m.
Noise complaint: Forest Acres Drive, 5:18p.m.
Larceny: 6 Highland Ave., 4:52p.m.
Larceny: 6 Highland Ave., 8:51p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Disturbance: 915 S. Main St., 12:12p.m.
Suspicious person: 70 S. Prospect St., 1:55p.m.
911 hang-up: 2:42p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 29 Cedar St., 3:13p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 534 Salem St., 9:33p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 375 Washington St., 10:41p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Suspicious person: 188 Willow Ave., 4:16a.m.
Threats made: 123 Lake St., 7:42a.m.
Suspicious person: 1250 River St., 3:05p.m.
Loud music: 35 Computer Drive, 7:33p.m.
Threats made: 7 Parkridge Road, 7:41p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 109 Bellevue Ave., 8:10p.m.
Loud music: 30 Lancaster St., 10:17p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 30 Lancaster St., 11:27p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.