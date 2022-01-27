The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTSTUESDAY, JAN. 18
Raymond Donovan, 60, 744 Salem St., operating under the influence of liquor (fourth offense), alcohol from an open container, negligent operation, operating with a revoked license, 534 Salem St., 7:25 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
No arrests
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
Jeffrey Fallier, 34, 77 Race St., operating with a suspended license, disguise to obstruct justice, failure to stop/yield, making an improper turn, 931 Boston Road, 12:25 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Gabriel Perez, 26, 37 Ayer St., assault with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, 15 Locust St., 9:16 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
No arrests
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Warrant arrest
INCIDENTSTUESDAY, JAN. 18
Motor vehicle accident: 167 Amesbury Road, 12:48 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 7 Grove St., 3:38 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 11 Danielle Drive, 7:03 a.m.
Animal bite: 10 Primrose Way, 9:25 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 92 Merrimack St., 11:20 a.m.
Property damage: 311 Mill St., 11:57 a.m.
Vandalism: 256 Concord St., 2:42 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Broadway, 4:03 p.m.
Assault: 230 Liberty St., 6:52 p.m.
Noise complaint: 44 Merrimack St., 7:44 p.m.
Noise complaint: 27 Washington Ave., 11:02 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
Motor vehicle accident: 129 Forest St., 1:02 a.m.
Breaking and entering: 67 Washington Ave., 8:13 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Cove Road, 9:04 a.m.
Larceny: 71 Webster St., 12:34 p.m.
Noise complaint: 62 Washington St., 3:40 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 1 Stanley Drive, 4:37 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1029 Main St., 5:45 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 153 Corliss Hill Road, 10:03 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
Motor vehicle accident: 135 Ward Hill Ave., 7:06 a.m.
Tagging: 222 Lawrence St., 10:17 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: 704 West Lowell Ave., 3:18 p.m.
Threats made: 35 17th Ave., 6:27 p.m.
Shoplifting: 56 River St., 7:09 p.m.
Suspicious person: 15 Leyland Ave., 7:24 p.m.
Noise complaint: 14 Granite St., 8:47 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
Motor vehicle larceny: 4 Fountain St., 7:09 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 35 Plaistow Road, 9:47 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident police: 58 Chadwick St., 9:56 a.m.
Motor vehicle vandalized: 10 North St., 10:07 a.m.
Threats made: 40 Newcomb St., 10:52 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Amesbury Line Road, 1:32 p.m.
Property damage: 137 Monument St., 2:25 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Amesbury Road, 2:40 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Marshall Street, 3:18 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 84 12th Ave., 6:04 p.m.
Loud music: 19 Arch St., 9:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
Noise complaint: 22 Porter St., 1:06 a.m.
Unwanted person: 323 Main St., 8:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 817 Main St., 11:27 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Ferry Road, 12:13 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1201 Main St., 1:34 p.m.
Loud music: 17 Forest Acres Drive, 2:14 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1200 Boston Road, 2:48 p.m.
Breaking and entering a building: 14 Mulberry St., 4:07 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 1160 Main St., 4:11 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 438 Water St., 6:59 p.m.
Loud music: 7 Taft Ave., 8:11 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: 31 White St., 9:17 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident pedestrian: Water Street, 10:21 p.m.
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
Loud music: 7 Grove St., 1:04 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident: 400 Lowell Ave., 11:45 a.m.
Larceny of a firearm: 32 Arch Ave., 3:28 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident: Ayer Street, 9:18 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 49 Casablanca Court, 9:36 p.m.
