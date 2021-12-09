The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, NOV. 29
James St. Vincent, 29, of North Andover, OUI liquor and alcohol from an open container, 28 Lafayette Square, 7:51 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
No arrests
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
David Delauri, 29, 92 Harrison St., distribution of a Class B drug, distribution of a Class E drug, possession of a Class E drug, 92 Harrison St., 10:41 a.m.
Gary Striker, 45, 91 North Ave., lights violation and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, Hanscom Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Jaimee Young, 44, of North Billerica, disguise to obstruct justice, marked lanes violation and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 495 South, 11:28 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
No arrests
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Kayla Houle, 27, of Raymond, New Hampshire, fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 177 Grove St., 10:34 a.m.
Richard Jacobs, 22, 14 Granite St., fentanyl trafficking and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, 177 Grove St., 11:25 a.m.
Jessica Walton, 32, 169 Grove St., obstructing a police investigation and disorderly conduct, 177 Grove St., 10:54 a.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
No arrests
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Jason Peterson, 23, 181 Washington St., breaking and entering nighttime felony (2 counts) and possession of a Class E drug, 70 Washington St., 5:31 a.m.
Carol Soen, 71, 11 Megans Way, OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Route 125 Connector, 5:09 p.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, NOV. 29
Fire: 5 E. Meadow Drive, 12:18 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 135 Washington St., 6:34 a.m.
Credit fraud: 170 Washington St., 2:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Ledge Road, 2:54 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 175 Lowell Ave., 3:42 p.m.
911 hang-up: 24 Pilgrim Road, 7:55 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
Noise complaint: 23 Victor St., 12:07 a.m.
Identity theft: 61 Cedar St., 10:18 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 49 Acorn St., 2:38 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 38 Columbia Park, 3:17 p.m.
911 hang-up: 8 Chandler St., 3:51 p.m.
Suspicious person: 1200 Boston Road, 9:03 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
Noise complaint: 45 Locust St., 12:43 a.m.
Fire: 630 Washington St., 7:56 a.m.
Animal incident: Plug Pond, 8:15 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 160 Summer St., 8:41 a.m.
Vandalism: 160 Summer St., 9:04 a.m.
Suspicious person: 100 Locust St., 12:42 p.m.
911 hang-up: 741 S. Main St., 3:02 p.m.
911 hang-up: 55 Franklin St., 11:04 p.m.
Neighbor dispute: 19 Arch St., 11:59 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
Loud music: 2 Washington St., 1:36 a.m.
Suspicious person: 427 Crystal St., 1:54 a.m.
Rental dispute: 17 Beacon St., 9:31 a.m.
Suspicious person: 740 N. Broadway, 11:35 a.m.
911 hang-up: 4 Summer St., 12:03 p.m.
Rental dispute: 56 Auburn St., 1:30 p.m.
911 hang-up: 150 Boardman St., 4:02 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 22 Phoenix Row, 4:32 p.m.
Stolen car: 150 White St., 4:16 p.m.
Tagging: 1437 Hilldale Ave., 6:29 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Suspicious person: 9 Charles St., 1:24 a.m.
Noise complaint: 75 Fountain St., 3:18 a.m.
Fire: 148 Homestead St., 6:36 a.m.
Suspicious person: 177 Grove St., 9:40 a.m.
911 hang-up: 33 Leroy Ave., 9:41 a.m.
911 hang-up: 107 Elliott St., 10:21 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 15 Alvanos Drive, 11:39 a.m.
Attempted breaking and entering: 78 Belmont Ave., 8:49 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 93 Lafayette Square, 11:22 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 14 Granite St., 12:53 a.m.
Noise complaint: 23 Victor St., 1:55 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 23 Victor St., 2:19 a.m.
Animal loose: 95 Lincolnshire Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 14 Granite St., 3:14 p.m.
Assist Fire Department: 2 S. Brook St., 7:22 p.m.
Loud music: 62 Bellevue Ave., 10:31 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
Assist Fire Department: 117 Pilgrim Road, 4:13 a.m.
Rental dispute: 5 Abbott St., 7:47 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 27 Washington St., 9:06 a.m.
Vandalism: 4 Leblanc St., 9:47 a.m.
Disturbance: 791 E. Broadway, 11:15 a.m.
Leaving the scene of damage: 9th Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: Amesbury Road, 12:51 p.m.
