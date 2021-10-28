The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:

ARRESTS

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Jose Fuentes, 50, 22 Jackson St., OUI liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and alcohol from an open container, 2 Railroad Square, 11:06 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Warrant arrests only

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Brian Schiavoni, 40, of Methuen, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and OUI liquor, 200 Forest St., 12:07 a.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Warrant arrest only

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Keegan Fitzpatrick, 26, 23 Sunrise Drive, OUI liquor, Route 125 Connector, 1:13 a.m.

Logan McKenna, 29, of Tewksbury, OUI liquor, alcohol from an open container, using an electronic device while driving, leaving the scene of property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, 21 Charles St., 8:07 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Danielle Baker, 44, 7 Dupre Ave., OUI liquor and marked lanes violation, 197 Broadway, 2:18 a.m.

INCIDENTS

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Animal incident: 1350 Broadway, 1:46 a.m.

Loud music: 472 Washington St., 1:58 a.m.

Assist Fire Department: 310 Main St., 4:46 a.m.

Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 105 S. Prospect, 7:42 a.m.

911 hang-up: 234 Summer St., 2:36 p.m.

Vandalism: 33 Leroy Ave., 3:57 p.m.

Fire: 2 Bradford Ave., 4:22 p.m.

Motor vehicle crash: Kingsbury Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Loud music: 50 Hilldale Ave., 12:17 a.m.

Loud music: 39 Cedar St., 12:49 a.m.

Suspicious person: 4 19th Ave., 8:32 a.m.

Loitering/disorderly: 91 High St., 12:01 p.m.

Neighbor dispute: 21 Jefferson St., 3:52 p.m.

Suspicious person: 91 High St., 8:37 p.m.

Motor vehicle crash: 25 Leroy Ave., 8:56 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 35 Auburn St., 12:45 a.m.

Suspicious person: 1250 River St., 1:03 a.m.

Motor vehicle crash: 100 Lawrence St., 7:43 a.m.

Motor vehicle violation: 915 S. Main St., 12:29 p.m.

911 hang-up: 4 Summer St., 4:07 p.m.

Loud music: 3 Temple St., 5 p.m.

Tree/limb down: 140 Willow Ave., 8:03 p.m.

Suspicious person: 21 S. Crystal St., 9:24 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Suspicious person: 120 Bank Road, 2:42 a.m.

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 226 Crystal St., 5:51 a.m.

Stolen car: 1072 N. Broadway, 6:36 a.m.

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 326 Liberty St., 10:42 a.m.

Suspicious person: 4th Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

Rental dispute: 178 Wilson St., 3:41 p.m.

Neighbor dispute: 31 Cedar St., 5:34 p.m.

Suspicious person: 189 S. Elm St., 6:08 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

Loud music: 33 Bartlett St., 5:30 a.m.

Fire: 36 Cross Road, 9:53 a.m.

Loitering/disorderly: 256 Concord St., 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 259 Lincoln Ave., 10:44 a.m.

911 hang-up: 655 W. Lowell Ave., 12:45 p.m.

Noise complaint: 45 Locust St., 10:35 p.m.

