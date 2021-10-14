The following information was taken from logs on file at the Haverhill Police Department:
ARRESTS
MONDAY, OCT. 4
Reymmi Felix, 22, of Lowell, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and destruction of property, 4 Leblanc St., 3:05 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Samantha Trongeau, 33, 7 Baldwin St., operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, Hillside Place, 6:17 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Warrant arrests only
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Warrant arrests only
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
No arrests
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Steven Maher, 53, 18 Hancock St., assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, 240 Essex St., 11:31 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Warrant arrest only
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Gladys Payano, 29, 15 Alvanos Drive, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (2 counts), 15 Alvanos Drive, 4:40 a.m.
INCIDENTS
MONDAY, OCT. 4
Stolen car: 30 Woodbridge St., 1:29 a.m.
911 hang-up: East Broadway, 9:25 a.m.
Credit fraud: 105 Farrwood Drive, 12:39 p.m.
Suspicious person: 323 Main St., 9:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Suspicious person: 31 Jackson St., 12:28 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 9 Norfolk St., 5:07 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 27 Webster St., 8:57 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 16 Norfolk St., 10:53 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Suspicious person: 401 Amesbury Road, 2:03 a.m.
Threats made: 58 Chadwick St., 8:50 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: 55 Altamont St., 9:43 a.m.
Road rage: Lowell Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
911 hang-up: 22 Hunters Run Place, 7:37 p.m.
911 hang-up: 22 Hunters Run Place, 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
911 hang-up: 35 Arch St., 4:03 a.m.
Neighbor dispute: 173 River St., 7:23 a.m.
Larceny: 108 Washington St., 2:04 p.m.
Credit fraud: 5 Leyland Ave., 2:48 p.m.
Stolen auto parts: 64 Coffin Ave., 3 p.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 50 Nettleton Ave., 3:55 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Loud music: 181 Washington St., 1:35 a.m.
911 hang-up: 818 Amesbury Road, 4:41 a.m.
Rental dispute: 173 River St., 6:11 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 471 Washington St., 9:59 a.m.
Suspicious person: 14th Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
911 hang-up: 400 Lowell Ave., 12:21 p.m.
Vandalism of a motor vehicle: 45 Locust St., 12:31 p.m.
Suspicious person: 6 Greenhill Farm Road, 12:54 p.m.
Dumping/littering: 79 Castle Road, 2:01 p.m.
Suspicious person: 14th Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
911 hang-up: 194 Boardman St., 2:46 a.m.
911 hang-up: 931 Boston Road, 9:14 a.m.
Assist Fire Department: 141 Hilldale Ave., 9:41 a.m.
Suspicious person: 1 Germain Ave., 9:46 a.m.
Animal incident: 63 Locke St., 10:13 a.m.
Dumping/littering: Dutton Road, 11:15 a.m.
Larceny: 701 S. Main St., 2:36 p.m.
911 hang-up: 5-7 Arlington St., 7:29 p.m.
Loud music: 14 Mitchell Barrett Lane, 8:07 p.m.
Fireworks complaint: 284 Washington St., 8:13 p.m.
Noise complaint: 14 Mitchell Barrett Lane, 10:13 p.m.
Road rage: 567 S. Main St., 11:47 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Loud music: 46 Nichols St., 12:01 a.m.
Loud music: 169 Grove St., 12:16 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 175 Hilldale Ave., 11:08 a.m.
Noise complaint: 13 Ashland St., 11:24 a.m.
Loitering/disorderly: 143 8th Ave., 12:20 p.m.
Property damage: 240 Liberty St., 3:25 p.m.
Animal incident: 57 Mercury Terrace, 5:08 p.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Neighbor dispute: 84 Harrison St., 12:31 a.m.
Disturbance: 15 Alvanos Drive, 3:59 a.m.
Threats made: 30 Victor St., 9:34 a.m.
Vandalism of city property: 252 Concord St., 9:56 a.m.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle: 24 Chadwick Road, 11:57 a.m.
Suspicious person: 75 High St., 12:01 p.m.
Breaking and entering: 529 Washington St., 3:58 p.m.
911 hang-up: 50 Foundation Ave., 5:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.